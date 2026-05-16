National Week for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control 2026 launched

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep stated that Vietnam needs to shift from a “disaster response” mindset to one of “proactive risk management and living safely with natural disasters.”

Students in Thai Nguyen Province attend the launching ceremony of the National Week for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control 2026 on May 16. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 16 in Thai Nguyen Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam and the Embassy of Australia in Vietnam, held a launching ceremony for the 2026 National Week for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The 2026 National Week for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, themed “Communities Joining Hands in Disaster Prevention and Control,” aims to raise awareness and promote collective action across society in disaster prevention, response, and risk reduction in the context of climate change.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep said that natural disasters are becoming increasingly extreme, unusual, and more difficult to forecast due to the impacts of climate change. According to him, Vietnam needs to shift from a “disaster response” mindset to one of “proactive risk management and living safely with natural disasters.”

The Deputy Minister noted that in 2025, natural disasters caused 484 deaths and missing persons and resulted in economic losses of more than VND104 trillion (US$4 billion).

Ms. Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam, stated that disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation are no longer optional. They are essential factors in ensuring sustainable development and protecting the development achievements that Vietnam has worked so hard to attain.

She also emphasized the role of young people in building resilience. Youth are not only beneficiaries of resilience-building efforts but also pioneers in driving change.

By Ngoc Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh