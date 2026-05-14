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70,000 tons of rice granted “Low-emission Green Vietnamese Rice” label

The certified rice has not only been exported to Japan but also reached markets in Europe and Oceania.

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A shipment of Japonica rice certified as “Low-emission Green Vietnamese Rice” exported to Japan (Photo: VNA)

As many as 70,000 tons of rice have so far been granted the "Low-Emission Green Vietnamese Rice” label, following the first shipment of more than 400 tons exported by the Trung An Company to Japan in June 2025.

Speaking at a workshop held in Can Tho City on May 13 to review compliance assessment results for the one-million-hectare low-emission rice cultivation project, Le Thanh Tung, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Rice Industry Association, said the certified rice has not only been exported to Japan but also reached markets in Europe and Oceania.

Tung said the assessment and certification process is currently limited to members of the Vietnam Rice Industry Association. However, cooperatives outside the association can apply for membership and subsequently undergo evaluation for certification.

He expressed his hope that the program will expand among more cooperatives, helping strengthen collective efforts to implement the one-million-hectare high-quality and low-emission rice project in the Mekong Delta.

Nguyen Thi Giang, Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the city is currently implementing the project across 64 communes and wards, covering 170,877 ha with the participation of 171 cooperatives and cooperative groups.

She noted that the pilot models have delivered encouraging results, demonstrating that the shift toward high-quality, low-emission rice production is both feasible and effective.

According to Giang, for low-emission rice to access premium markets, increase added value, and enhance international competitiveness, it is essential not only to produce sustainably but also to verify the green production process. Therefore, assessing compliance with cultivation procedures, digitalizing production data, and developing a recognition system for “Low-emission Green Vietnamese Rice” are considered highly important.

Vietnamplus

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green production low-emission green Vietnamese rice Vietnamese rice Vietnam Rice Industry Association

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