NA Vice Chairman inspects Long Thanh Airport project’s progress

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien inspected the progress of the Long Thanh Airport project and several major transport infrastructure projects connecting the airport with Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien on May 14 inspected the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project and several major transport infrastructure projects connecting the airport with Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien and the delegation inspect the passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport.

On the morning of May 14, Mr. Nguyen Hong Dien, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, led a delegation from the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee to inspect the progress of Long Thanh International Airport and key transport links, including the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4.

The delegation first reviewed the progress of Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway in Dong Nai City before inspecting several construction packages at the Long Thanh International Airport project site.

These included internal airport traffic systems, runway No. 1, the passenger terminal and technical infrastructure works.

Reporting to the National Assembly delegation, Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan said that by December 31 this year, the road transport network connecting Long Thanh International Airport with Ho Chi Minh City is expected to become fully integrated and operational.

Currently, the main routes of component projects 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway have already been opened to traffic. Component project 1 is expected to become operational in May 2026.

Regarding the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, the remaining construction items are being accelerated and are expected to be completed and put into synchronized operation by September 2026.

For Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport project, relevant agencies and contractors are speeding up construction with the goal of commencing commercial operations by the end of 2026.

The delegation reviews the progress of construction projects at Long Thanh International Airport.

According to Mr. Vu Pham Nguyen An, Director of the Long Thanh International Airport Project Management Board, the project’s key construction packages have undergone revised critical path scheduling to ensure completion by the end of 2026.

The passenger terminal construction package alone currently involves around 3,000 staff members, engineers, and workers. For imported equipment that must be ordered from overseas, approximately 95 percent has already been delivered to the construction site, with about 80 percent of the imported equipment already installed.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong