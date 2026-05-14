Hai Phong launches, inaugurates a series of key projects

On the morning of May 14, the People’s Committee of Hai Phong City held a ceremony to break ground and inaugurate 14 works and projects.

Before the inauguration ceremony for the restoration and renovation of the K15 Wharf relic complex, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and leaders of Hai Phong offer incense at the K15 Wharf relic site complex in Do Son Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized in both in-person and online formats, with the main venue located at the K15 Wharf relic complex in Do Son Ward and 12 additional sites corresponding to 13 key constructions in the city.

Attending the main venue were Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and leaders of Hai Phong City.

According to the Hai Phong People’s Committee, among the 14 works and projects, the project to construct the road connecting National Highway 5 and National Highway 10, passing through tyhe former Kien An district area, is the largest in terms of total investment, with more than VND5.2 trillion (US$197.3 million). The project investor is the Hai Phong Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board.

This is a Group A project classified as a special-grade transport infrastructure work. It is implemented across Kien An, Phu Lien wards, and Kien Thuy Commune in Hai Phong City.

The construction of the new road connecting National Highway 5 and National Highway 10, from Bui Vien Street to the Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway, has a total length of more than 7.4 kilometers, featuring three lanes for cars in each direction and an additional side lane.

The entire investment is funded by the budget of Hai Phong City. The project is expected to be completed by 2029 and is anticipated to help reduce traffic volume on National Highway 10.

In addition, it is expected to shape new spatial development and strengthen the city’s urban infrastructure framework, attract both domestic and foreign investment in regional economic development, and create momentum for the socio-economic growth of Hai Phong.

Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the project on the restoration and renovation of the K15 Wharf relic complex in Do Son Ward, Hai Phong. (Photo: SGGP)

Among the other major projects with significant investment scale is the project on investment, construction, and business of infrastructure for Phase 1 of the Thuy Nguyen Industrial Park Infrastructure Development project, with a total investment of nearly VND4 trillion (US$151.8 million). The project is located in Hoa Binh, Bach Dang, and Nam Trieu wards, within the Dinh Vu – Cat Hai Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, the project to build a road connecting National Highway 5 and National Highway 10, bypassing Vinh Bao Town, also carries a substantial investment of more than VND3.7 trillion (US$140.4 million). This project has a total length of nearly 8 kilometers with three lanes for cars. Along the route, three bridges will be constructed over Ba Dong Canal and Diec Canal. The project is also scheduled for completion in 2029.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Committee of Hai Phong, Le Anh Quan, stated that the 14 groundbreaking and inauguration projects, with a total investment of over 24.7 trillion (US$937.6 million), span multiple key sectors.

For the projects commenced on this occasion, city leaders requested investors and contractors to mobilize maximum resources to accelerate construction progress while ensuring strict compliance with requirements on quality, engineering standards, aesthetics, and absolute occupational safety.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and leaders of Hai Phong take a commemorative photo with officers and generals who previously served in the Vietnam People’s Navy. (Photo: SGGP)

He also emphasized the need for scientific and well-coordinated construction methods to minimize impacts on the environment as well as on the daily activities of residents and businesses. For the inaugurated projects, city authorities asked investors, the Department of Construction, and relevant agencies to urgently review procedures, organize handover, and put the works into operation to ensure the highest efficiency and full compliance with regulations.

By Do Trung, Phu Luong – Translated by Kim Khanh