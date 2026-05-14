Rare turtles repatriated from South Korea to Cuc Phuong National Park

Representatives of Cuc Phuong National Park and forest rangers receive the rare turtle specimens. (Photo: Department of Forestry and Forest Protection)

On May 13, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh Province, in coordination with the Indo-Myanmar Conservation, relevant Vietnamese authorities, and the National Institute of Ecology of South Korea, had received 28 rare turtles repatriated from South Korea to Vietnam in the spirit of international cooperation on biodiversity conservation and the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

According to the relevant authorities, the turtles originated from Vietnam and had been illegally trafficked to South Korea, where they were detected and confiscated by Korean authorities at Incheon International Airport. After a period of rescue and care at the National Institute of Ecology, the turtles were handed over and repatriated to Vietnam through coordination between the Korean side and Vietnamese authorities.

Some of the turtles repatriated from South Korea to Vietnam. (Photo: Department of Forestry and Forest Protection)

On May 12, the shipment of wild animals was received at Noi Bai International Airport before being transported to Cuc Phuong National Park on May 13 for continued care and conservation.

The repatriated animals include several endangered and rare turtle species native to Vietnam, such as the northern Vietnamese box turtle, central Vietnamese box turtle, keeled box turtle, and Spengler's turtle. These species are facing severe threats in the wild due to habitat loss, hunting, and the illegal wildlife trade.

According to Cuc Phuong National Park, after completing mandatory quarantine procedures, the turtles will be cared for, undergo health monitoring, and be assessed for their long-term conservation potential at specialized facilities. Individuals meeting the required conditions will be considered for captive breeding programs aimed at conservation and eventual release back into suitable natural habitats.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh