Construction delays persist on Da Lat Ring Road extension project

The Cam Ly–Phuoc Thanh road project in Da Lat remains behind schedule due to ongoing site clearance issues.

The Cam Ly–Phuoc Thanh road project in Da Lat, designed to ease traffic congestion and improve transport connectivity, remains behind schedule due to ongoing site clearance issues despite repeated directives from local authorities.

The Cam Ly–Phuoc Thanh road project stretches nearly 8.9 kilometers, connecting Cam Ly Ward and Lang Biang Ward in Da Lat and linking the western and northern areas of the city.

Approved by the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee in 2022, the project has a total investment of VND400 billion (approximately US$15.7 million).

The road is expected to form part of Da Lat’s Ring Road system under the city’s urban master plan to 2030, with a vision toward 2050.

Originally scheduled for implementation from 2021 to 2024, the project timeline was later extended through the end of 2025. However, prolonged land clearance and site handover difficulties have repeatedly delayed construction progress.

To date, only a 5.2-kilometer section from the Cam Ly intersection to Mang Ling, connecting with Ankroet Road, has been largely completed.

The remaining sections, particularly the newly planned route from Km4+556 on Provincial Road DT.722 to the intersection with 19/5 (May 19) Street in Lang Biang Ward, are still cluttered with unfinished land clearance work and terrain leveling activities.

Facing continued delays, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong Province People’s Committee Vo Ngoc Hiep recently inspected the construction site and instructed contractors and related agencies to urgently mobilize manpower and equipment to accelerate site preparation and complete the project before June 30, 2026.

According to provincial authorities, once completed, the project will help meet travel and cargo transport demands for residents and tourists while contributing to traffic congestion reduction in Da Lat.

The project will also connect with the 7.4-kilometer Da Lat ring road route, which carries a total investment of VND870 billion (US$33,077). Construction on that route began in July 2021 and has now been largely completed, allowing vehicles to travel from southern Da Lat near Prenn Pass to the western area around Cam Ly Waterfall.

>>>Some images recorded by SGGP Newspaper at the construction site.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong