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Ha Tinh ninth-grade student honored for heroic sea rescue

SGGP

Chu Van Tuan Vu, a ninth grader at Cam Duong Secondary School, has been awarded a certificate of merit after bravely saving two young children swept away by strong waves off the coast of Ha Tinh Province.

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The ninth-grade student (2nd, R) is honored for his bravery

Principal Bui Vinh Giang of Cam Duong Secondary School in Yen Hoa Commune, Ha Tinh Province, announced that the school has honored and awarded a certificate of merit to Chu Van Tuan Vu, a ninth-grade student, for his bravery in rescuing people swept away by sea waves.

Additionally, the school has reported the incident and requested higher authorities to commend student Chu Van Tuan Vu for his heroic actions. This initiative aims to highlight and spread positive examples of good deeds in the community.

Earlier, on the afternoon of May 15, a group of children from Rang Dong village went to the beach to play and swim. Due to large waves and deep water, two children, born in 2018 and 2015, were pulled away from the shore, leaving them struggling and in critical danger. The two victims are cousins whose parents work far from home; they currently reside with their grandparents.

Upon discovering the situation, Chu Van Tuan Vu and Pham Van Dan, born in 1962 and residing in Rang Dong village, quickly swam out to sea and successfully brought the children safely back to shore.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan

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