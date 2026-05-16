80 consultancy firms express interest in North–South high-speed railway project

Around 80 domestic and int'l entities attended a roadshow aimed at surveying the market among consulting firms capable of preparing the feasibility study report for the North–South high-speed railway project at the Ministry of Construction on May 15.

Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung delivers remarks at the international roadshow for consultancy services for the North–South high-speed railway project. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung stated that the project welcomes the participation of leading global consultancy organizations with practical experience in designing high-speed railway projects. The project will also apply modern technologies suited to Vietnam’s specific topographical, geological, and climatic conditions; optimize technical designs in harmony with planning schemes; and promote TOD (transit-oriented development) urban areas along the route.

The Ministry of Construction encourages joint venture models between experienced domestic and international consultancy organizations, thereby creating opportunities for Vietnamese consultants, engineers, and experts to access and learn from the design and development of modern electrified railway networks around the world. To meet the schedule for site clearance and the commencement of the North–South high-speed railway project, the selection of consultants to prepare the feasibility study report is expected to be carried out in June 2026.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh