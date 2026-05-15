National

Buried farmland leaves farmers struggling

SGGPO

Natural disasters in 2025 have triggered massive landslides that have buried large areas of farmland in Ky Xuan Commune in Ha Tinh Province, leaving damage largely unresolved and causing prolonged hardship for local residents.

At the foot of Dong Thach Mountain in Lac Tien Village, large volumes of soil, rocks, and fallen trees remain scattered across hundreds of meters, covering areas 30-70 meters wide after repeated landslides.

20260405-112942-9719-9769.jpg.jfif
Soil and rocks from Dong Thach Mountain landslides bury farmland and the Ba Ho irrigation canal.

Pham Van Thuan, a 55-year-old resident of Lac Tien Village, said the area previously contained productive farmland and the Ba Ho irrigation canal, which carried water from mountain streams to downstream rice fields. However, landslides in 2025 have buried the canal and surrounding fields under thick layers of debris, severely disrupting agricultural production.

20260405-114508-4724-8344.jpg.jfif
Pham Van Thuan worries as his rice fields remain buried and abandoned.

According to Thuan, nearly 2 hectares of his family’s rice fields were buried under 70 centimeters to more than one meter of soil and rocks. He has spent significant sums hiring machinery to clear and rehabilitate just over 1 hectare, while the remaining land remains unusable.

Nguyen Thi Hoa, 59, another resident of the village, said many rice fields have been abandoned after being buried by landslides, making livelihoods increasingly difficult. She called on authorities to provide financial assistance and allow farmers to shift to more suitable crops.

20260405-120100-151-7286.jpg.jfif
Nguyen Thi Hoa stands on farmland that has been buried by landslides.

Mr. Nguyen Dinh Hao, Head of the Economic Department under the Ky Xuan Commune People’s Committee, said that natural disasters in 2025 had caused multiple mountain landslides across the area, burying farmland belonging to more than 50 households, mainly in Lac Tien Village.

Local authorities have encouraged residents to mobilize labor and machinery to restore lightly damaged land. For heavily buried areas with little chance of recovery, officials are advising farmers to restructure crops to better suit local conditions. The commune also plans to seek financial support from higher authorities to help residents resume production.

A similar situation has emerged in Tri Le Commune in Nghe An Province, where disasters since 2025 have caused severe erosion, burying large tracts of farmland.

Mr. Lo Minh Diep, Chairman of the Tri Le Commune People’s Committee, said about 34 hectares of farmland owned by around 40 households had been damaged beyond recovery and abandoned. Although authorities considered supporting crop conversion and land rehabilitation, they warned that future rainy seasons could trigger further erosion. As a long-term solution, the commune has proposed seeking new areas for reclamation to help residents stabilize agricultural production sustainably.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Ha Tinh Province buried farmland natural disasters

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn