VFF grassroots innovation transforming charity into sustainable livelihoods

The Vietnam Fatherland Front’s new term is expected to foster national unity, drive sustainable livelihoods, and leverage digital transformation to bridge the gap between state policies and citizen needs.

The Central Committee of the 11th Vietnam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 term poses for a commemorative photo ahead of the closing session of the congress on the morning of May 13. (Photo: SGGP)

For Prof Dr Mac Quoc Anh, Director of the Institute of Economics and Enterprise Development, the new term of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) represents a unified roof where socio-political organizations can synergize their efforts. “This is a new tenure where organizations gather under one home to maximize solidarity,” he explained.

Regarding the business community, numerous recommendations have been funneled through the VFF system. This influx of data is crucial, as it enhances social criticism and oversight, allowing authorities to detect bottlenecks that currently hinder production and business activities.

“This is exactly what we yearn for and expect to see implemented effectively in the coming years,” he added. Notably, the number of VFF Central Committee members from the private economic sector has increased, a welcoming signal that many hope will lead to a rise in quality alongside quantity.

Dr Tran Hai Linh, Member of the VFF Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), believes the VFF must innovate its operational methods to become more open, modern, and substantive. He argued that the most critical shift is moving from a mindset of mobilizing overseas Vietnamese to look toward the homeland to one of the accompanying and creating mechanisms for them to participate in national development.

Overseas Vietnamese don’t just want to contribute through emotional ties or material support; they’re reportedly eager to engage directly in policy-making, science and technology development, green economy initiatives, and international integration.

“I particularly expect the VFF to better gather intellectuals and experts to participate in social criticism and policy consultation,” Dr Linh noted. Furthermore, there’s a strong call to build specialized connection networks between the Vietnamese overseas and domestic companies, universities, innovation centers.

Chairwoman Ung Thi Xuan Huong of the HCMC Lawyers Association and the VFF’s Advisory Council on Democracy and Law sees the Front as a vital bridge linking citizens to government building. Social supervision and criticism, she explains, act as democratic tools allowing the public to monitor state agencies and safeguard all their legitimate rights.

This reportedly boosts management efficiency, realizing the grassroots motto that people should “know, discuss, do, check, supervise, and enjoy.” It’s an effort that helps keep power in check, fostering a robust administration. To truly get to the heart of the matter, she notes, oversight must zero in on pressing issues capturing widespread public attention. At the end of the day, focusing on breakthrough policies is absolutely essential for sustainably developing both the local and national economy.

From the business community, Director Nguyen Hong Huy of Hallelu Chocolate Co. Ltd. and an Outstanding Young Citizen of HCMC is deeply focused on empowering domestic businesses. He expects the VFF will help push the “Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods” campaign, spreading it vigorously in a fresh, practical way by prioritizing consumption and collectively building faith in Vietnamese creative capacity, technology, and core values.

He desires that the new term’s Fatherland Front keeps playing its supervisory role to spur administrative reform, paving the way for enterprises in their operations. It’s anticipated the Front will remain a vital tool, helping businesses forge stronger links with distribution networks, trade promotion initiatives, tourism, and national media, generating social trust in domestic brands.

For Venerable Danh Lung, Deputy Head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC and abbot of Candaransi Pagoda, the goal is to bring the VFF ever closer to the people. He notes that the spirit of Buddhism accompanying the nation invariably serves as the bedrock for social activities.

Consequently, social welfare work continues as a flagship program for the Sangha in the upcoming term. His expectation is that philanthropic efforts won’t merely offer quick support but will steer toward cultivating sustainable livelihoods. Therefore, it appears crucial to forge effective synergy among the VFF, local authorities, and religious bodies to empower the people for a long term.

Reflecting on grassroots challenges, Chairwoman Nguyen Thanh Nguyet of the VFF in Binh Hung Hoa Ward of HCMC emphasizes emulation and social welfare. This densely populated urban area of nearly 187,000 residents faces intense pressure on social welfare, housing, and employment.

Thus, the Front harnesses the power of national unity, demonstrated by the proactive participation of citizens in patriotic emulation movements to build a civilized lifestyle. She states they’ll weave initiatives into their action plan to translate the 11th National Congress targets into reality. They’re now putting a premium on rolling out welfare campaigns mobilizing the “For the Poor” charity fund.

Working at the local level, Chairman Duong Tan Linh of the VFF of Hoa Hoi Commune in HCMC aims to broaden channels for receiving public feedback. His paramount wish is for the Front’s operations to undergo practical innovations, becoming intimately connected to the populace to capture their aspirations.

Accordingly, cadres must step up grassroots visits and listen to citizens face-to-face so they can swiftly petition administrations to resolve pressing matters. Simultaneously, ramping up digital transformation within Front activities will widen feedback channels and supercharge interaction in an open, transparent manner.

Sharing perspectives from the northern highlands, Loc Xuan Chao from Hoang Su Phi Commune of Tuyen Quang Province highlights the importance of staying close to the people. He asserts the Front’s grassroots role is incredibly pivotal since it sits closest to residential areas.

In remote communities, Front workers play a vital part in conflict mediation by listening and empathizing to water down major conflicts. He hopes digital transformation for ethnic minorities in these regions will receive more active implementation.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam