Nearly 500 million liters of E10 fuel consumed since nationwide launch

Vietnam's transition to E10 biofuel is gaining momentum, with consumption rising steadily in the first 15 days of nationwide implementation, indicating growing market acceptance of cleaner fuels.

Speaking to SGGP on June 16, Mr. Dao Duy Anh, Deputy Director General of the Department of Innovation, Green Transition, and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said total consumption of E5 and E10 biofuels reached approximately 539 million liters between June 1 and June 15.

Of the total, E10 gasoline accounted for about 499.6 million liters, representing more than 92 percent of nationwide biofuel consumption, while E5 gasoline reached 39.4 million liters. The figures translate into an average daily E10 consumption of roughly 33.3 million liters during the period.

According to the ministry, fuel supply has remained stable and sufficient to meet nationwide demand. Major fuel importers, distributors, and retailers have proactively secured supplies and completed the technical infrastructure upgrades required under the transition roadmap.

More than 17,000 fuel retail outlets across the country have now switched to selling biofuels. Meanwhile, 11 of Vietnam's 26 major fuel traders continue to market E5 gasoline, while four of eight blending companies remain engaged in the production and supply of the fuel.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it is intensifying inspections and oversight of blending operations while closely monitoring supplies of E100 ethanol to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability throughout the transition process.

According to regulators, the steady increase in consumption during the initial rollout indicates growing market acceptance of biofuels, supporting the country's energy transition and green growth objectives.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan