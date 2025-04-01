Vietnam to invite China, Laos, Cambodia to send military personnel to parade

Vietnam will invite China, Laos, Cambodia to send military personnel to parade to attend a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The Vietnamese female peacekeeping force participates in a rehearsal of the parade. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of National Defence is set to soon send official invitations to leaders of its Chinese, Lao, and Cambodian counterparts to attend a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and to send their military personnel to join the commemorative military and civilian parade.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien unveiled the information while receiving defense attachés of the three countries in Hanoi on April 1 morning.

He told the officers that Vietnam was ramping up preparations for this important political event. The country always remembers support for its revolutionary cause from international friends, particularly China, Laos, and Cambodia, Chien affirmed.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Vietnamese defense ministry is looking forward to the participation of the three counterparts, which would contribute to the celebration’s overall success and demonstrate solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and its three neighboring countries.

In recent years, Vietnam has increasingly promoted defense cooperation with the three nations across fields, notably in delegation exchanges, military training and collaboration, and border defense friendship exchange.

The defense attachés said that they will promptly report to their respective authorities and provide relevant recommendations to advance the initiatives outlined by the deputy minister.

Vietnamplus