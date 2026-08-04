Culture/art

Vietnam to host Miss World 2026

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For the first time, Vietnam will host the Miss World pageant in 2026, with over 120 contestants from around the globe expected to attend.

763050544-1051594184512161-4010467482841919193-npng-5134-6811.jpeg Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc (second from left) represents Vietnam at the Miss World 2026 pageant.

Miss World, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious beauty pageants, is set to be held in Vietnam for the first time from August 8 to September 5.

The organizer of the 73rd Miss World beauty contest unveiled the official schedule and itinerary on August 3. Over 120 contestants representing countries and territories across the globe are expected to arrive in Vietnam starting August 8.

Following the opening ceremony on August 11, contestants will spend nearly a month competing in key preliminary rounds, participating in community outreach programs, and taking part in cultural and local experience activities across Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Khanh Hoa. The events aim to showcase Vietnam's landscapes and culture to an international audience.

The grand finale will take place on September 5 in Khanh Hoa Province and will be broadcast live globally.

Accompanying the pageant, a docuseries titled “Her Journey to Vietnam” will highlight the profiles, personal stories, and journeys of the more than 120 delegates, bringing them closer to the public.

Ms. Pham Kim Dung, representative of Sen Vang Company, the host organizer, stated that hosting the event reflects Vietnam’s growing status as an attractive destination for major global cultural and entertainment events.

On the same day, Miss World Vietnam 2022’s first runner-up and Miss Intercontinental 2022, Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2026, unveiled her national costume and evening gown designs for the grand finale.

Bao Ngoc will showcase a national costume inspired by the Mong ethnic group’s culture, designed by The Bao and Nguyen Bao. Her evening gowns have been crafted by fashion designer Pham Dang Anh Thu.

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By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Miss World 2026 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc 73rd Miss World beauty contest Vietnam

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