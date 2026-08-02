Vietnam Film Institute renews cinematic ties with Azerbaijan

The Vietnam Film Institute returned to Baku with classic Vietnamese films honoring Azerbaijani director and filmmaker Ajdar Ibrahimov, whose contributions helped lay the foundation for Vietnam's revolutionary cinema nearly 70 years ago.

Director Ajdar Ibrahimov works with students of the National Film School on a film set. (Photo: Vietnam Film Institute provides)

Nearly 70 years ago, Director Ajdar Ibrahimov, one of Azerbaijan's most distinguished filmmakers, brought his passion for cinema to Vietnam during the country's wartime years, helping nurture the next generation of filmmakers. In late July 2026, a delegation from the Vietnam Film Institute, led by Director Le Thi Ha, brought the fruits of that legacy back to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The Vietnam Film Institute delegation traveled to Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Shovgi Mehdizada and the organizers of Azerbaijan Cinema Day. More than a cultural diplomacy event, the visit marked an emotional reunion between two film industries with deep historical ties.

In the sunlit city of Baku, classic films and memories of the late director Ajdar Ibrahimov—a mentor and close friend to generations of Vietnamese filmmakers—came back to life, continuing the enduring story of friendship between the two countries.

In 2026, Azerbaijan hosted its first large-scale national cinema event since the country's film industry was established in 1898, expanding the program to include international guests.

This year, the fourth edition of Vietnam Days in Azerbaijan became one of the event's highlights. Held in Baku from July 27 to Aug. 3, the program featured cultural exchanges, film screenings, and cultural promotion activities commemorating President Ho Chi Minh's historic visit to Azerbaijan in 1959.

Speaking during Vietnam Days in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Cinema Day, Vietnam Film Institute Director Le Thi Ha described cinema as "a bridge connecting souls across distances."

"Although Vietnam and Azerbaijan are geographically far apart, they have always been close in sincerity. For both countries, cinema is more than storytelling through images. It has become a bridge connecting memories, conveying dreams, and linking the shared humanitarian values of mankind," she said.

Vietnam Film Institute Director Le Thi Ha also highlighted the historical bond between the two film industries, emphasizing the contributions of the legendary director Ajdar Ibrahimov. During the hardships of war, from 1959 to 1962, he helped lay the foundations for training the generation of artists who would become the leading figures of the Southeast Asian country's revolutionary cinema.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Film Institute presented several works created by Vietnamese directors who had studied under or received guidance from Ibrahimov. The films included Con chim vanh khuyen (The White-eyed bird), directed and written by Nguyen Van Thong and released in 1962; Hai nguoi linh (Two soldiers), directed and written by Vu Son and released in 1962; and Mot ngay dau thu (One early autumn day), directed by Huy Van and Hai Ninh and released in 1961.

Bringing these landmark films which are symbols of the close relationship between the Vietnamese and Azerbaijani film industries to audiences in Baku reflected Vietnam's tradition of honoring those who laid the foundations for later generations while reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The female director of Vietnam Film Institute also outlined the future direction of the country’s film industry, noting that it has developed into a modern creative industry seeking to strengthen the country's "soft power" and bring stories rooted in Vietnamese identity to global audiences.

Numerous Azerbaijani filmmakers, intellectuals, and audiences shared stories and sentiments with the Vietnamese delegation. In particular, many expressed their deep admiration for director Ajdar Ibrahimov, viewing his legacy as an invaluable asset.

An Azerbaijani film researcher shared: “We felt the heartbeat of Vietnam through Ms. Le Thi Ha’s sincere words about director Ajdar Ibrahimov. It wasn’t diplomatic language; it was a voice born from unwavering friendship.”

The Vietnamese Film Institute delegation’s visit concluded, but the black-and-white films screened in the heart of Baku ignited a new hope. The friendship between Vietnam and Azerbaijan, sown in the past by outstanding individuals like Director Ajdar Ibrahimov, continues to blossom and bear fruit through the artistic bridges of today’s generation.

By Trieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan