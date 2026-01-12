Vietnam to hold state funeral for former top military leader Le Van Dung

Vietnam will hold a State funeral for Le Van Dung, a senior military leader and former member of the Communist Party leadership, who died on January 9 at the age of 81, State authorities announced.

Former top military leader Le Van Dung, a four-star general and former chief of the General Staff of the People’s Army of Vietnam, died at his home after a prolonged illness. Despite extensive medical treatment, he passed away at 3:40 p.m. local time.

Portrait of General Le Van Dung during his lifetime. (Photo: VNA)

The funeral will be organised with state honours following a joint decision by Vietnam’s top political institutions, including the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Born in December 1945 in what was then Ben Tre Province in southern Vietnam, Dũng joined the armed forces in 1963 and became a member of the Communist Party two years later.

He rose through the ranks during decades of military service, holding a range of command and political positions across army units and military regions.

He served as commander of Army Corps 4 and later Military Region 7, which covers southern Vietnam, before being appointed chief of the General Staff in 1998.

He subsequently became Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the army’s General Political Department, one of the military’s most influential bodies.

Alongside his military roles, General Le Van Dung held senior political positions.

He was a member of the Communist Party Central Committee for three consecutive terms and served on the Party Secretariat in the early 2000s. He was also elected to Vietnam’s National Assembly for two terms.

Former top military leader Le Van Dung was promoted to the rank of general in 2007 and retired from public service in 2011. Over the course of his career, he received several of Vietnam’s highest state honours, including the Ho Chi Minh Order and the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

A state funeral committee headed by a senior Politburo member has been established to oversee the arrangements.

His body will lie in state at the National Funeral Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, with public visitation scheduled for January 14. A memorial service will follow later that morning, and burial will take place the same day at his family residence in Vinh Long Province.

