Vietnam to finish at least 130km of expressway this year

The Government has just issued Resolution No.01/NQ-CP about the main tasks and solutions to implement the socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates for 2024.

Contractors are urgently completing the building of the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway



Accordingly, the Government has identified 12 main tasks, with the priority on:

Promoting economic growth, stabilizing macroeconomy, controlling inflation, and ensuring major balances;

Implementing suitable credit solutions for macroeconomic developments and the inflation status, answering the capital needs for the economy;

Encouraging credit organizations to reduce costs, simplify loan procedures, decrease loan interest rates to support the economy;

Implementing measures to increase access of businesses and individuals to credit capital, gradually eliminating illegal credit activities.

The Government also requests the adoption of policies on tax exemption or reduction; tax, fee, and land rent payment extension to help businesses and individuals; the welcoming of 18 million foreign tourists and 110 million domestic ones in 2024.

Major national traffic construction projects must be accelerated, including:

The routes in the east side of the North-South Expressway;

Hanoi Ring Road No.4 and HCMC Ring Road No.3;

The expressways of Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, Tuyen Quang – Ha Giang;

Long Thanh International Airport and T3 Station in Tan Son Nhat International Airport;

Water routes into Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port, Nam Nghi Son Port;

The elevated section of Nhon – Hanoi Station Railway and Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro line;

At least 130lkm of expressway in 2024 and then 3,000km in 2025.

The Government also introduced Resolution No.02/NQ-CP about major missions and solutions to improve the business environment and increase the national competitiveness in 2024.

In related news, the Transport Ministry has just asked the Management Board of My Thuan Project to accelerate the remaining items to complete the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway project. In addition, building units for Cha Va Intersection, DT908 Intersection, sidewalks, slopes, overpasses, frontage roads, and special routes to serve construction purposes must finish their work by January 31. The construction must ensure safety and have traffic regulators on duty.

By Phan Thao, Minh Duy – Translated by Vien Hong