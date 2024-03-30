Vietnam to build modern environmental monitoring system

Vietnam plans to develop a uniform and modern environmental monitoring system, which is able to observe the environment in key areas and monitor biodiversity at natural reserves.

Under a national plan for environmental monitoring for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the system should keep a close watch on the developments of the environmental quality and help improve the environmental forecast capacity.

During the 2021-2030 period, the country wants to maintain the existing 19 continuous automatic air quality monitoring stations, install 18 others and complete 31 environmental and air monitoring systems across the nation.

In the meantime, stations for periodic monitoring will be constructed, with focus given to important socioeconomic development regions and those with various sources of wastes.

The plan also requires initiation of an automated air mercury monitoring network, and building monitoring networks for surface water, river mouth water, seawater, soil quality, underground water, acid deposition and biodiversity.

By 2050, Vietnam will enhance investments and apply state-of-the-art technologies into the monitoring system to better serve the forecast activities.

