Vietnam to build center for search and rescue in Spratly Islands

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has approved a project to improve the capacity of incident and natural disaster response and search and rescue to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The project is to improve the knowledge and skills to cope with incidents, natural disasters and search and rescue skills; enhance the professionalism of the specialized forces and the proactiveness; step by step improve the efficiency of responding to incidents and natural disasters; minimize damages on human and property.

After 2030, with an orientation to 2045, the project strives to build a specialized force with high professional qualifications, modern equipment having the capacity of handling all situations of incidents and natural disasters, and participate in international rescue works.

The Government's decision also required to improve the capacity involved in international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities for five teams under the management of the Ministry of Defense, build stations for search and rescue coordination on seas and islands, hydropower plants and a center for search and rescue in the Spratly Islands.

Besides, the project will strengthen training and rehearsals of plans to handle incidents, natural disasters and search and rescue works in the area.