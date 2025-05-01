Business

Vietnam to become second-largest economy in Southeast Asia by 2036: CEBR

Between 2021 and 2036, CEBR forecasts that the position of Vietnam in the World Economic League Table will improve considerably, with its ranking rising from 41st to 20th by 2036.

Hai Phong port. (Photo: VNA)

The Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), in its report “World Economic League Table 2022”, forecasts that Vietnam will become the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and the 20th-largest economy in the world by 2036.

The report pointed out that, as of 2021, Vietnam was estimated to have a purchasing power parity adjusted GDP per capita of US$11,608.

It said Vietnam's economic growth story has been nothing short of a miracle, with the doi moi reform in the mid-1980s, coupled with favorable global trends, enabling the nation to achieve rapid economic growth and propelling the country from a poor country to a lower-middle-class country.

Vietnam aspires to attain a high-income status by 2045. For this to happen, it must grow at an annual average rate of approximately 5 percent per capita. Nonetheless, it faces key challenges on its path to becoming a high-income country. With global trade declining and its population aging, it needs to improve its policy implementation performance drastically, particularly in sectors that will be severely affected by automation and climate change.

