National

Vietnam to assist citizens detained in Myanmar's crackdown on cyberscam centers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working closely with domestic authorities to verify the identities of the detained Vietnamese citizens.

Myanmar's authorities have reported that several Vietnamese citizens are being temporarily detained for violating immigration regulations following raids and crackdowns on online scam operations in Myawaddy, an area near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

412247_5117243449095217_vietnam1.jpg
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the statement on Thursday, citing information from the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

"Following the directive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has requested the local authorities to ensure the safety and living conditions of the Vietnamese citizens," she noted.

At the same time, Vietnamese representative agencies in Myanmar and Thailand have been directed to continue coordinating with local authorities to promptly implement protective measures and assist the citizens in returning home.

VNA

Tags

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vietnamese Embassy In Myanmar detained Vietnamese citizens

