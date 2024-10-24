Vietnam to apply advanced technology for nuclear energy development

At yesterday’s press conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan stated that the ministry's policy on restarting the nuclear power project is to prioritize advanced technologies.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan chairs the press conference

The Deputy Minister replied reporters' questions about the policy of restarting the nuclear power project at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Industry and Trade,

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is asking for the policy from the Government based on practical studies of relevant ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Power Plan VIII deems the nuclear power project necessary to meet Vietnam's growing energy needs, as many countries worldwide are prioritizing the development of nuclear energy.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said that the ministry's policy on restarting the nuclear power project is to prioritize advanced technology that ensures absolute safety during nuclear energy development. He noted that France and Japan are expanding their nuclear power capabilities, aiming for a 20-30 percent share in their total energy mix.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Department Tang The Hung informed that Vietnam's planned nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan, initiated in 2019, has been halted due to economic and technical challenges.

At present, amidst numerous favorable advancements in technology and energy requirements globally, the Government has instructed the pertinent agencies to reassess this initiative. Deputy Director Hung emphasized that the advancement of nuclear energy should be grounded in economic, social, scientific, technical, and financial considerations, while prioritizing safety and sustainability.

A representative from the Ministry of Industry and Trade asserted that the progression of nuclear power in the near future is essential for maintaining national energy security, supporting sustainable development objectives, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, and adhering to the international obligations that Vietnam has engaged in.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan