Vietnam State Audit told to refine legal framework, enhance operation

The sector was told review the Law on State Audit to propose timely amendments and additions to the National Assembly, ensuring alignment with current legal systems.

Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man awarded the First-Class Labour Medal to the State Audit of Vietnam at its 30th anniversary ceremony in Hanoi on Thursday morning. (Photo: VNA)

It was told to review the Law on State Audit to propose timely amendments to the National Assembly, ensuring alignment with current legal systems.



Additionally, the sector must enhance coordination with parliamentary bodies and relevant agencies, define auditing objectives and priorities, provide accurate and timely information to support financial management, governance, and supervision of public finances and assets, as well as combat corruption and negativity.

These were the directives from Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at the 30th anniversary ceremony of the State Audit of Vietnam (July 11, 1994) held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on Thursday morning.

Man required the audit sector to focus on training, developing and building a solid team of officials with expertise, professionalism, integrity, political and ethical standards, to strengthen the sector comprehensively.

Moreover, the sector must actively integrate internationally, consolidating its strong position and reputation in international audit bodies.

"Continuing the good tradition of the sector over the past 30 years, the Party, State and people believe that with new determination, new efforts, new motivation, the officials, civil servants and workers of the State Audit of Vietnam will work together, unite, tighten discipline, complete all assigned tasks, gain more achievements, for a transparent, sustainable national finance", he said.

He said that in the foreseeable future, international situations could remain complex and unpredictable, so while there were opportunities and advantages, the country would continue to face numerous new difficulties and challenges.

Therefore, he ordered that the audit sector to firmly grasp and correctly implement the Party's strategic direction, the National Assembly's resolutions on socio-economic development, ensuring national defence, security and foreign affairs; the Government's management and operation regarding State budgets, fiscal policies and currency and prioritise the implementation of major goals of the State Audit development strategy until 2030.

“Especially, it is crucial to deeply comprehend the guidance of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong,” he said.

The audit sector must faithfully carry out its functions, duties and authorities, truly understand and strictly adhere to principles, laws, regulations, particularly being impartial and transparent in exercising the powers entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.

Preventing numerous wrongdoings

He said that since its establishment, the audit sector had contributed to saving billions of Vietnamese đồng for the State budget, preventing and handling numerous wrongdoings, effectively supporting investigations and inspections of functional agencies, enhancing financial discipline, preventing corruption, negativity and waste.

It closely monitored the activities of the National Assembly and the country's socio-economic management and governance, providing reliable information and data for the National Assembly's approval of the State budget settlement, annual central budget allocation decisions, enhancing the monitoring activities of the National Assembly and its Standing Committee.

Through audit activities, it has identified deficiencies in regulations and policies, proposing improvements to public finance and State asset policies.

Simultaneously, it also supported People's Councils and People's Committees of localities in managing, governing, supervising and deciding on important local issues.

On its developmental journey, the audit sector had continuously expanded international cooperation.

The State Audit of Vietnam had become a member of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI).

In particular, successfully hosting the 14th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions in 2018 and serving as its president for the 2018-21 term elevated the position of the State Audit of Vietnam in international cooperation activities.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Man warmly praised and highly appreciated the efforts, endeavours and outstanding achievements of the State Audit of Vietnam in recent years.

Financial handling recommendations

State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan delivers his speech at the event. (Photo:VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan said on July 11, 1994, the Government issued Decree No. 70-CP establishing the State Audit of Vietnam.

That was the first legal document to initiate the State Audit of Vietnam.

Throughout its 30-year journey of construction and development, under the motto "Professionalism - Integrity - Integration" the operations of the State Audit had undergone numerous innovations.

The agency had gradually asserted its position and role as an effective tool of the Party and State in inspecting, controlling the management and use of public finances, State assets and in preventing corruption, waste and negativity.

Since its inception, the agency has detected and recommended handling of financial matters exceeding VND740 trillion (US$ 28.8 billion)

It had proposed amendments, replacements and cancellations of over 2,200 legal normative and management documents with content that did not comply with State regulations and practices, timely addressing loopholes in mechanisms, policies, preventing loss and waste.

The agency sector would continue to adhere to the action motto to achieve the goal of "Quality, even more quality and higher quality" ensuring the responsibility for a transparent and sustainable national financial system.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Man awarded the First-Class Labour Medal to the State Audit of Vietnam at the event.

VNA