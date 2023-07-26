Vietnam Social Security warns fake public service portal

The Vietnam Social Security has recently detected a fake website of its public service portal through monitoring and inspection.

The Vietnam Social Security noticed that the fake website had its domain and interface closely similar to the public service portal of the social security sector via the website of “dichvucong.baohiemxahoi.gov.

Under inspection, the fake website is using an IP address overseas and self-acknowledged as Vietnam Social Security with its identifying characteristics as logo, interface and functions and so on being closely similar to the Vietnam Social Security’s official website.

In order to promptly prevent and strictly handle the fraudulent acts causing misunderstanding for people and enterprises as well as prevent the risk of fraud, the Vietnam Social Security reported the fake website to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications via the website of https://canhbao.ncsc.gov.vn.

The Vietnam Social Security confirmed that its public portal had a unique domain via the website https://dichvucong.baohiemxahoi.gov.vn/. Of which, the domain structure comprising.GOV.VN is dedicated to state agencies instead of.COM.VN or.COM which was confirmed to be a fraud.