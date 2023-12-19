Vietnam seeks to expand acreage of protected natural ecosystems

Participants at the workshop (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE)’s Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Agency, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam), and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the event offered a venue for scientists to share their views on the potential and orientation for conservation and OECMs in the country.



Jake Brunner, head of IUCN’s Lower Mekong Sub-Region, said OECMs can be managed for numerous purposes but must achieve effective and long-term conservation goals.



The establishment of OECMs is consistent with the MoNRE’s functions and tasks. The measures contribute to promoting the conservation of biodiversity, he said. Institutionalising OECMs will not only help Vietnam fulfill its international commitments but also protect the biodiversity of threatened habitats such as independent karst areas, seasonally inundated grasslands and tidal flats, which currently do not appear in the system of protected areas.



Anja Barth from GIZ underlined the need for Vietnam to develop maps of OECMs, and propose overall management and governance mechanisms.



By recognising OECMs, Vietnam can make significant progress regarding its system of protected and preserved areas, and this will be the foundation to implement Vietnam's ambitious commitments in the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the 30x30 protection target, she said.



According to WWF-Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Programme Manager Nguyen Van Tri Tin, the preservation of OECMs in Vietnam needs a comprehensive approach with the active engagement of local communities.



The programme hopes to collaborate with relevant parties in selecting and piloting a few models of OECMs in the Trung Truong Son (Central Truong Son) area, contributing to perfecting the legal framework and policies for OECMs, he said.



Vietnam joined the CBD in 1994. In January 2022, the Vietnamese Government approved a national strategy on biodiversity to 2030.

VNA