Vietnam Sea and Island Week 2025 to start next week

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a press conference in Hanoi on May 28 to announce the series of events marking Vietnam Sea and Island Week 2025.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The nationwide program under the theme “Green Technology for a Sustainable Ocean” features a series of events aimed at protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development of the maritime economy.

Vietnam Sea and Island Week 2025 is held in response to World Environment Day (June 5), World Oceans Day (June 8), and Vietnam’s National Action Month for the Environment. The event marks the beginning of a series of nationwide programs scheduled to take place throughout June 2025.

The national launching ceremony for Vietnam Sea and Island Week will take place on the evening of June 6 at Ho Chi Minh Square in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, under the theme “Green Technology for a Sustainable Ocean.”

On the same day, a series of thematic seminars will be held, focusing on key issues such as marine economic development institutions, offshore wind power development, the application of artificial intelligence in environmental communication, and exhibitions showcasing local marine economic products.

On the morning of June 1, a national rally in celebration of World Environment Day will take place at 30-10 Square in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province. The event is organized by Agriculture and Environment Newspaper.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Minh Ngan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference, Editor-in-Chief of the Agriculture and Environment Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Thach, said that this year’s theme of response activities is “Fighting Plastic Pollution,” with a variety of creative activities. The nationwide campaign titled “Joining Hands to Reduce Plastic Waste—Promoting a Green Lifestyle” will be launched in late May and run through the end of June 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Minh Ngan stated that this year’s activities will center around two main themes: “The Wonder of the Ocean—Preserving the Source of Life for Humanity” and “Fighting Plastic Pollution.” Through this series of events, the Ministry hopes to inspire action across all communities, from urban centers to rural areas and from highland regions to coastal and island areas, toward a greener Vietnam and a more sustainable ocean.

Head of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI), Nguyen Duc Toan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy head of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI), Nguyen Hong Hai, announced that the main series of events will be organized on June 6 in Quang Binh Province, including a seminar titled “Institutions and Planning—Opportunities for Blue Economy Development,” another themed “Applying AI in Journalism, Communication, Marine Environmental Culture, and Coastal Tourism Development,” and a national meeting in the evening, attended by senior government officials and international representatives.

Head of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI), Nguyen Duc Toan, Director General of VASI, said that this year’s theme, “Green Technology for a Sustainable Ocean,” reflects Vietnam’s overarching strategy of advancing the marine economy in tandem with environmental protection.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh