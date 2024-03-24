Vietnam saves 428,000kWh during Earth Hour 2024

About 428,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to VND858.9 million (US$35,000) was saved in Vietnam during the Earth Hour, when lights were turned off for one hour from 8:30 pm on March 23.

People take part in a ceremony responding to the Earth Hour campaign in Hanoi on March 23 evening. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN)’s National Load Dispatch Center, this figure demonstrates a strong shift in consciousness, awareness, and spirit of energy saving and environmental protection of the people, organizations, and agencies in Vietnam.

This year’s Earth Hour took place from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on March 23. The event which was held in Vietnam for 16 years so far attracted a large number of people in 63 cities and provinces across the country, according to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Homes, businesses, and organizations nationwide switched off their lights for World Earth Hour for an hour from 8:30 p.m. to urge action against climate change.

Launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Earth Hour has since become the world’s biggest grassroots environmental movement where landmarks and communities switch off their lights simultaneously (8.30 pm local time). It aims to raise public awareness of climate change and energy saving. Many cities all over the world will turn off their lights in response to the program.

The first Earth Hour was held on 31 March 2007 at 7.30 p.m in Sydney and has spread to nearly 200 countries and territories.

