Vietnam, Russia enhance defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien has asked the Russian Ambassador to Vietnam to promote defense cooperation between Vietnam and Russia.

At a reception for Russian Ambassador Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko in Hanoi on Monday, the deputy minister stressed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

He said along with the good development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, defense cooperation has continued to be rolled out effectively in the fields of delegation exchange, training, scientific research in the framework of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center, military technology and military history.

Chienproposed that the two sides continue to effectively implement the defense cooperation plan for 2023, especially joint activities of the two defense ministries such as the 6th defense strategic dialogue at the deputy defense minister level, and the conference of the Coordinating Committee for the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center.

He urged Russia to accelerate assistance for the building of dossiers on the 70-year defence cooperation between Vietnam and the Soviet Union/Russia Federation, and expand collaboration in cyber security and strategic research.

Ambassador Bezdetko affirmed that the Russian defense ministry always wants to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnamese defense ministry under signed documents. He pledged to make the best possible preparations for the joint activities of leaders of the two defense ministries.