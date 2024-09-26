National

Vietnam recognized among countries with very high development in e-government

In the recently released 2024 E-Government Development Index (EGDI) report by the United Nations, Vietnam has made its debut in the category of nations with high development in e-government.

Vietnam has achieved a significant advancement in the global digital governance arena, rising 15 places in the 2024 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) to secure the 71st position out of 193 countries. This Southeast Asian country has had an upward shift from the 86th position, where the country had remained for two consecutive evaluations, underscoring Vietnam’s notable progress in enhancing its digital government services.

Furthermore, within the ASEAN region, Vietnam has surpassed Brunei, now holding the fifth position, an increase of one rank from the previous evaluation in 2022. Notably, among the 55 countries classified as having a low-middle income, Vietnam stands out as one of the five nations with a very high EGDI in 2024.

The EGDI is derived from primary indicators including the Online Service Index (OSI), Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII), Human Capital Index (HCI), and the E-Participation Index (EPI).

According to an analysis by the National Digital Transformation Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam’s rise in the EGDI rankings is attributed to substantial improvements in three key indicators this year, particularly in the areas of human resources and telecommunications infrastructure.

The assessment and ranking of e-government development are conducted by the United Nations biennially, aiming to provide each country with insights into its position within the global landscape, enabling timely adaptation to trends and the formulation of future digital government strategies.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Dan Thuy

