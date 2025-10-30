Vietnam receives emergency aid shipment from Russian Federation

Vietnamese authorities have received an emergency aid shipment of 29 tons, sent by the Government of the Russian Federation to support residents of Hue City.

Vietnamese authorities have just received an emergency aid shipment of 29 tons, including rescue boats, tents and essential supplies, sent by the Government of the Russian Federation to support residents of Hue City in coping with the consequences of heavy rains and flooding.

Vietnam receives aid shipment from Russia on the morning of October 30 at Noi Bai Interantional Airport.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the morning of October 30 received the international emergency aid shipment from the Russian Government for the people of Hue City severely affected by the floods.

The aid shipment includes 58 rescue boats, 1,000 sets of bowls and plates, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 bedding sets, 55 tents and a large quantity of canned food, with a total weight of approximately 29 tons.

Aid shipment from the Russian Federation arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi on October 30 morning.

The shipment arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi at 6:35 a.m. on October 30 via charter flight SUM 9121 of the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief.

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko directly handed over the above-mentioned aid shipment to Mr. Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention.

A representative from the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention stated that the shipment will be transported to Hue City on October 30 for local authorities to distribute to residents in the flood-hit areas.

Handover ceremony of the aid shipment at Noi Bai International Airport on the morning of October 30

Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko expressed deep sympathy to the Government and people of Vietnam for the losses and damages caused by recent floods in the Northern and Central regions, and affirmed that Russia will continue to support Vietnam in disaster prevention and response efforts.

Related News Vietnam border guard gives 6 tons of rice, essentials to Cambodian border forces

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong