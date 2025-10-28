Vietnam border guard gives 6 tons of rice, essentials to Cambodian border forces

Yesterday afternoon, at Le Thanh International Border Gate, Gia Lai Provincial Border Guard Command held a ceremony to hand over materials and essential supplies to support the border protection forces of Ratanakiri Province of Cambodia.

On this occasion, Gia Lai Provincial Border Guard Command presented 6 tons of rice, 300 kg of white sugar, 90 boxes of instant noodles, 60 cans of cooking oil, and 30 boxes of fish sauce, totaling nearly VND200 million, to the Ratanakiri Provincial border protection forces.

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Tran Tien Hai, Commander of the Gia Lai Provincial Border Guard, stated that although the amount of supported materials was not large, it represented the sincere affection, solidarity, and friendship of the officers and soldiers of the Gia Lai Border Guard for the Ratanakiri Provincial border protection forces.

He expressed his hope that, in the coming time, the two sides would continue to coordinate closely in information exchange, border management, and protection; effectively prevent drug crime, human trafficking, smuggling, and border regulation violations. He also encouraged both sides to continue strengthening propaganda efforts so that the people of both countries strictly abide by immigration regulations, thereby building a border line of peace, friendship, and long-term stability.

On behalf of the Ratanakiri Provincial border protection forces, Lieutenant General Ung Sophiep thanked the Gia Lai Provincial Border Guard for their attention, support, and close coordination in the fight against crime and the protection of border security. He emphasized that this cooperation contributes to tightening the friendly and fine traditional relationship between the two countries, Vietnam and Cambodia.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan