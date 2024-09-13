Vietnam ready to contribute to a bright future for all people: top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on September 12 (New York time) spoke in a video message sent to the Global Call event in New York ahead of the Summit of the Future.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed Vietnam will actively contribute to the Summit and to collective efforts to strengthen peace, cooperation, and international solidarity to effectively implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was invited to attend the event by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba.

“We will relentlessly strive to ensure that the people fully enjoy development achievements and future generations are well-prepared for their paths ahead,” he stated.

In that spirit, the top leader of Vietnam urged the Summit to focus its deliberation on finding transformative solutions to the challenges facing the globe, adding that transformation must begin with advances in science, technology, and innovation.

He said the United Nations must take the lead in establishing legal frameworks for information sharing and assisting countries in safely and securely developing groundbreaking technologies such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, and automation. The latest achievements in science and technology should be accessible to all countries in a fair, meaningful, and inclusive manner.

As the world’s sustainable development is closely tied to green transformation, especially green technology, green energy, and green finance, Lam, therefore, proposed the establishment of a global green technology platform where ASEAN and other regional organizations can share their experience and promote green technology development.

He also stressed the need for the UN and multilateral financial institutions to be strengthened to effectively address current and future challenges, and mobilize critical resources to support developing countries.

“We strongly believe that with substantive cooperation and concrete actions, we can achieve the Summit’s goals and lay a solid foundation for future generations,” said the leader.

Vietnamplus