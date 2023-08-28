Vietnam ranks third at ABU Robocon 2023 in Cambodia

Vietnam and China finished third at the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon) which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 27.

Japan was the winner of the grand prix of the ABU Robocon 2023, followed by Hong Kong (China).

Held at the Phnom Penh-based Morodok Techno National Stadium, the half-day event attracted 14 university teams from Cambodia, China, Hong Kong (China), Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Neth Pheaktra, Cambodia’s Information Minister, said the international event provided an opportunity for university students to demonstrate their technological capabilities, share experiences and show cultural diversity.

He noted that this is the first such event hosted by Cambodia, showcasing the progress of the country’s robot technology to the world.

Pang Chamnan, Robocon Cambodia director of the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK), which co-organised the event with ABU said that this year’s competition themes are “Casting flowers over Angkor Wat” and “Throwing rings into poles”.

Accordingly, a pair of robots are required to complete a task within a timeframe, is intended to advance engineering and broadcasting technologies in the region and to foster friendships among young people with similar interest.

Also at the event, Cambodia handed over the ABU Robocon flag to Vietnam, the event's host in 2024.