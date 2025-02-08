Vietnam Railways starts selling tickets for upcoming national holidays

Vietnam Railways announced the selling of train tickets to serve the rising travel demand on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day.

Accordingly, the ticket sale starts from now until May 4 for trains SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8 on the Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi route, SE21/SE22 on the Ho Chi Minh City-Da Nang route, SNT1/SNT2 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, and SPT1/SPT2 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Phan Thiet on the weekends.

The prices of train tickets during the peak period of the holidays remained unchanged over ordinary days. Specifically, as for the SE1 train on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route, the price for an air-conditioned seat class ticket is VND1.037 million (US$41) per trip; the price of a sleeper class train ticket is VND1.171 million (US$46.3) in compartments for six passengers and VND1.559 milion (US$61.6) in compartments for four passengers.

As for the Hanoi – Hue route, the price for an air-conditioned soft seat is VND506,000 (US$20) per trip; a soft sleeper in compartments for six passengers costs VND664,000 (US$26); and a soft sleeper in compartments for four costs is priced at VND866,000 (US$34).

During the peak period, Vietnam Railways continues to offer special promotional programs for customers under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, the disabled, the elderly, children, students, members of trade unions and passengers with membership cards.

Accordingly, a discount of five percent will be applied for individual passengers buying round-trip tickets and a promotion program of seven percent shall be offered to groups of 20 passengers and over.

Vietnam Railways also said that apart from ordinary trains, the number of trains will be increased to serve the rising travel demand to tourism points, notably for routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Quang Ngai and from Hanoi to Vinh, Dong Hoi, Da Nang and vice versa.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong