Vietnam Railways announces plan to sell Tet 2026 tickets for collectives

Vietnam Railways (VNR) issued an official dispatch to its branches and ticketing agents regarding the opening of group ticket registration for the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026 on September 12.

Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam Railways has announced that tickets for the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026 will be available for passengers traveling on the Thong Nhat (North–South) train route from February 3 to March 8, 2026. Group ticket sales will be held from September 15 to September 19, 2025.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on September 20, 2025, Vietnam Railways Corporation will begin public ticket sales for Tet 2026 across all official sales channels, including railway stations, authorized ticket agents, the official website, affiliates, and partners.

The corporation has authorized its branches and ticket agents to begin accepting group ticket registrations for the Lunar New Year in 2026.

Priority will be given to units from the armed forces, universities, colleges, industrial zones, export processing zones, and social organizations. The railway company has also instructed relevant parties to widely publicize this policy through media channels to ensure that customers are well-informed and can register for group bookings.

