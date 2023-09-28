Vietnam provides best possible conditions for foreign NGOs: official

The Government has strongly ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to provide the best possible conditions for foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to operate effectively and stably,

The statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a conference on September 28.

The conference, held in Hue city by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Thua Thien - Hue provincial People’s Committee, focused on the implementation of the Government’s Decree No 58/2022/ND-CP, dated August 31, 2022, on the registration and management of foreign NGOs in Vietnam.

It was attended by over 200 representatives from ministries, central agencies, localities, and foreign NGOs in Vietnam.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister Ngoc, who is also head of the working committee on foreign NGOs, said foreign NGO affairs form an important part of Vietnam’s development and external relations. The Party and Government have paid attention to and carried out foreign NGO-related works early to perfect legal regulations and policies in the field.

The issuance of Decree No 58 was part of the efforts, he noted.

Since the issuance, various activities have been carried out to disseminate and implement Decree No 58, he went on, adding that the conference was the first held by the MoFA to enforce the decree.

At the event, representatives of the MoFA, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the State Bank of Vietnam provided details about Decree No 58 and guidance in enforcement. They also gave information about the security and order management over foreign NGOs, the management and use of assistance from foreign NGOs, and banking and micro-financial management.

Officials and foreign NGOs also straightforwardly shared opinions about registration procedures, the approval of foreign NGOs’ programs and projects, and personnel recruitment of the organizations, among others.

Present in Vietnam for over 60 years, foreign NGOs have substantially assisted with the country’s development, helping resolve community issues, improving people’s material and spiritual lives, and boosting domestic socio-economic development. They are also considered ambassadors helping popularise images of Vietnam to the world and enhance the country’s cooperation, friendship, understanding, and trust with others around the globe.