HCMC makes breakthroughs in science, technology through new resolutions

At the fourth session of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for 2021–2026, nine resolutions related to science, technology, and innovation were approved.

These are applied to newly merged areas, including Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. That is seen as a key driver for Ho Chi Minh City’s rapid and sustainable development on the foundation of knowledge and technology.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and delegates tour the exhibition booths at the Sihub inauguration ceremony.

Since early 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued an action program to implement Resolution 57-NQ/TW, identifying science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as one of the city’s top strategic breakthroughs.

The approval of these specialized resolutions at this working session is a concrete step in realizing that commitment.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Director Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the announcement of the Mega Us Expo 2025 event organized by Sihub.

According to Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, the city has developed a system of incentive policies on taxes, finance and attracting high-quality human resources for research and innovative startups.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City supports patent registration and organizes science innovation- related competitions. These policies are now being continued and expanded in the newly merged development areas.

Notably, activities such as competitions and innovation awards will be extended to the Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau areas, providing individuals and startups in the region with greater opportunities to connect and gain practical experience.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City possesses strong science and technology capabilities, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and a large community of scientists from universities and research institutes in the Southern Key Economic Region.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents the decision on developing an internationally standard research center to the Nano and Molecular Structural Materials Center.

The adoption of these new resolutions in the science and technology sector is expected to provide a solid legal foundation for the city to achieve breakthrough development and effectively implement Resolution 57.

In the first nine months of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City piloted several policies to promote the commercialization of research results and the development of internationally standard research centers (CoEs). The city also approved two public science and technology organizations to participate in building CoEs with a total budget of approximately VND200 billion (US$7.6 million) and incubated 162 startup projects with a total funding of around VND15 billion (US$567,676).

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong