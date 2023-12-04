Vietnam promoting collaboration in plastic waste processing

Devising effective initiatives to overcome plastic-related challenges, Vietnam is one of the leading countries in the world to actively handle negative impacts of plastic on earth for a more sustainable development.

Residents in Phu Quoc Island are voluntarily picking up plastic waste at sea while fishing (Photo: SGGP)

In 2020, Vietnam joined in the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) and National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).

Christian Kaufholz, Director of GPAP, shared that along with global economic growth is a significant rise in consumption, leading to a remarkable increase of plastic waste.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment informed that in February 2020, it signed an agreement with 30 pioneer businesses about a public-private partnership initiative in establishing a circular economy model for plastic waste management.

The agreement aims at controlling the life circle of products, raising the public’s awareness, and fostering innovation related to this field nationwide.

Until now, the parties to this agreement have collected and recycled more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste. In addition, over 2,500 job openings have been provided to laborers, and the propaganda campaign on waste sorting has reached about 12 million citizens.

To better follow the circular economy model, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry encourages more investments into cutting-edge, efficient recycling technologies to systematically improve waste collection. The task of sorting waste at source should also be promoted.

By Ha Van, An Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam