Military deploys over 346,000 soldiers, 8,200 vehicles in response to storm No.3

The Ministry of Defence on July 21 mobilized more than 346,200 personnel, along with 8,200 various vehicles, including five aircrafts, in response to Typhoon Wipha, according to the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence.

Border guards assist fishermen in reinforcing and securing their boats. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the monitoring of fishing vessels, the Border Guard forces of localities from Quang Ninh to Dak Lak coordinated with local authorities and the families of ship owners to report, count, and guide 54,300 vehicles with 227,194 people on board, informing them of the storm's developments and path so that they could proactively move to a safer area.

Following the July 20 official dispatch of the Prime Minister, and the July 21 official dispatch of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) regarding proactive response to Typhoon Wipha, the third storm entering the East Sea, the Search and Rescue Department under the General Staff of the VPA has urged military units to maintain strict duty protocols, stay fully informed about the storm's developments and movement, and be prepared with personnel and equipment to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies, natural disasters, and search and rescue operations.

