High-speed rail in Ha Tinh may displace 2,000 households

The Ha Tinh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with relevant agencies, held a press conference to provide updates on the high-speed North–South railway project running through the province on the morning of July 22.

According to information disclosed at the briefing, the section of the high-speed railway traversing Ha Tinh Province will span approximately 103.42 kilometers. It will begin in Bac Hong Linh Ward, bordering Nghe An Province, and end in Vung Ang Ward, adjacent to Quang Tri Province.

The project will pass through 18 communes and five wards. Within Ha Tinh, three stations are planned—two passenger stations and one freight terminal. Ha Tinh Passenger Station will be located in Ha Huy Tap Ward, about 500 meters west of National Highway 1A’s bypass; Vung Ang Passenger Station will be situated in Song Tri Ward, roughly 100 meters west of the same bypass; and Vung Ang Freight Station will be built nearby, also in Song Tri Ward. In addition, three maintenance depots are planned, including one in Viet Xuyen Commune, one in Cam Lac Commune, and one in Ky Hoa Commune.

Preliminary reviews by local authorities estimate that the route through Ha Tinh will affect roughly 2,000 households, with about 1,279 families requiring resettlement. To accommodate them, 35 resettlement sites covering approximately 87.4 hectares have been proposed, with projected costs of around VND1.1 trillion (approximately US$43 million).

