The Politburo has agreed in principle to designate July 27 annually as the National Day of Gratitude and War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

Candle-lighting ceremony honoring fallen heroes at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, on behalf of the Politburo, signed Conclusion No. 130-KL/TW on commemorative and tribute activities honoring predecessors, national heroes, people from all walks of life, war invalids, martyrs, and those who rendered service to the country throughout its history of nation-building and defense.

The conclusion states that at its meeting on October 30, after considering a proposal from the Central Commission for Information and Education on a plan for commemorative and tribute activities honoring predecessors, national heroes, people from all walks of life, war invalids, martyrs, and those who rendered service to the country throughout its history of nation-building and defense, as well as opinions from relevant agencies, the Politburo agreed in principle to designate July 27 each year as the National Day of Gratitude and War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

The occasion will serve as a nationwide day of tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by generations of people from all walks of life throughout the country's history of nation-building and defense.

The Politburo called on Party committees, Party organizations, agencies, localities, and units to focus on leading, directing, and organizing activities marking the National Day of Gratitude and War Invalids and Martyrs Day in a solemn, practical, economical, and humane manner, with meaningful substance and broad resonance among the public.

Particular emphasis was placed on reviewing and refining regulations governing the organization of commemorative activities, with the aim of gradually standardizing national-level ceremonies of remembrance and tribute to ensure they are solemn, symbolically meaningful, and consistent with Vietnamese cultural traditions.

These efforts are also intended to encourage families to proactively choose forms of tribute suited to their own histories, traditions, and circumstances; link commemorative and tribute activities with social welfare initiatives and the “Gratitude and Remembrance” movement; and promote the responsibility of agencies, organizations, businesses, communities, and the public through concrete and practical actions undertaken voluntarily.

The Politburo said July 27 should serve as a focal point for spreading the tradition of gratitude and embedding it as a lasting value and regular practice in social life. Activities marking the day should also be linked with patriotic education, fostering national pride, self-reliance, community awareness, responsibility, and a spirit of dedication among Vietnamese people in the cause of national construction and defense.

The Politburo assigned the Government Party Committee to lead and direct a review and propose amendments and supplements to relevant legal provisions to institutionalize July 27 as a nationwide public holiday, with employees entitled to full pay, starting in 2027. It also tasked the committee with directing ministries, sectors, and relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive review and refine policies and mechanisms for people who rendered service to the country while providing guidance and organizing commemorative and tribute activities.

On November 21, the National Assembly passed amendments and supplements to several provisions of the Labor Code, the Law on Archives, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Red Cross Activities, and the Law on Employment. The amendments include a provision granting employees a paid day off on the National Day of Gratitude and War Invalids and Martyrs Day, observed on July 27.

The new public holiday will take effect in 2027, following the entry into force of the amended legislation on March 1, 2027.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh