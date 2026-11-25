The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has directed 13 provinces and cities to accelerate the development of land databases, warning that several localities risk missing their 2026 targets.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on November 25 that it has issued a formal directive to chairpersons of people’s committees in 13 provinces and cities, urging them to accelerate the development of their land databases to meet assigned targets.

The directive applies to Hanoi, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien, Son La, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Thanh Hoa, Quang Ngai, Lam Dong, Dak Lak, and An Giang.

Under the timeline set by the ministry, these localities must standardize, cross-check, and clean data for at least 80 percent of eligible land parcels already on record by November 30. They are also required to finish building digital databases for all previously collected land records by the end of 2026.

Looking further ahead, the Ministry expects the 13 localities to largely complete land surveying, cadastral mapping, and database creation for currently unmapped areas by the end of 2027.

Following a comprehensive review, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has identified five localities including Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Lam Dong, An Giang, and Son La that are at risk of failing to meet their 2026 targets. Currently, the implementation progress in these areas ranges only from 65 percent to 72 percent.

The Ministry has urged these localities to urgently review their remaining workload, identify the causes of delays, concentrate the necessary personnel and resources to complete their tasks, and submit a progress report by December 3.

Of the 105.3 million land parcels nationwide, 74.6 million had been processed and integrated into the national database as of November 23. Within that processed group, 62.8 million parcels meet the required standards for accuracy, completeness, cleanliness, and timeliness, while the remaining 11.8 million require further refinement.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan