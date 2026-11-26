The inspection included a field review and a debriefing session to assess the performance of military personnel and other participants during rehearsals.
The opening ceremony will feature a 40-minute-plus artistic performance titled “Soaring Vietnam,” involving 2,500 military officers, soldiers, and artists, including 600 special forces troops.
The production combines stirring music and dramatic staging to convey Vietnam’s aspirations for peace, patriotic spirit, and the strength of its defense industry. It also underscores the country’s commitment to self-reliance, resilience, innovation and creativity, while highlighting its responsibility to defend national sovereignty and contribute to peace and stability in the international community.
The performance is intended to showcase Vietnam’s growing capabilities in the defense industry while reaffirming that its military strength is closely linked to the nation’s pursuit of peace.
Following the rehearsal, Colonel General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and head of the organizing committee for the 2026 expo, commended agencies and units for diligently implementing the committee’s directives.
He praised the personnel and participants involved in the opening ceremony for their sense of responsibility, disciplined preparation, and determination to fulfill their assignments, contributing to the success of the first full rehearsal.
The Vietnam International Defense Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place at Gia Lam Airport from December 10 to 13. Organized by the Ministry of National Defense, the event will be the third edition, following exhibitions held in 2022 and 2024.