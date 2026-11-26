Deputy Defense Minister Nguyen Truong Thang inspected preparations for the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2026 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi on November 26.

The inspection included a field review and a debriefing session to assess the performance of military personnel and other participants during rehearsals.

The opening ceremony will feature a 40-minute-plus artistic performance titled “Soaring Vietnam,” involving 2,500 military officers, soldiers, and artists, including 600 special forces troops.

Defense Ministry leaders inspect preparations for the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2026.

The production combines stirring music and dramatic staging to convey Vietnam’s aspirations for peace, patriotic spirit, and the strength of its defense industry. It also underscores the country’s commitment to self-reliance, resilience, innovation and creativity, while highlighting its responsibility to defend national sovereignty and contribute to peace and stability in the international community.

The performance is intended to showcase Vietnam’s growing capabilities in the defense industry while reaffirming that its military strength is closely linked to the nation’s pursuit of peace.

Colonel General Nguyen Truong Thang inspects the artistic performance for the expo's opening ceremony.

Following the rehearsal, Colonel General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and head of the organizing committee for the 2026 expo, commended agencies and units for diligently implementing the committee’s directives.

Colonel General Le Quang Dao speaks at a review of preparations for the expo.

He praised the personnel and participants involved in the opening ceremony for their sense of responsibility, disciplined preparation, and determination to fulfill their assignments, contributing to the success of the first full rehearsal.

The Vietnam International Defense Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place at Gia Lam Airport from December 10 to 13. Organized by the Ministry of National Defense, the event will be the third edition, following exhibitions held in 2022 and 2024.

Air force personnel fly the national flag past the reviewing stand.

A mass performance by participating forces

A mass performance by special forces troops

Defense Ministry leaders present gifts to encourage participating forces.

Defense Ministry leaders pose for a group photo with participating forces.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan