A Vietnam-France-Republic of Korea (RoK) consortium has clinched the TV-02 consulting package for Vietnam’s North-South high-speed railway, reported the Thang Long Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction.

The deal, covering surveys, feasibility study, front-end engineering design (FEED) and bidding documents, is valued at over VND10.24 trillion (US$393 million) with a 30-month timeline.

France’s SYSTRA leads the group. Korean partners include Sambo Engineering Co., Ltd., Yooshin Engineering Corporation, and Korea National Railway. The Vietnamese side comprises TEDI, TEDI SOUTH, TRICC and HOANG LONG.

The board and the consortium will now enter negotiations, with the outcomes setting the stage for the formal TV-02 contract.

TV-02 is the most critical consulting package in the investment preparation phase for the mega project.

The package carries an estimated price tag of over VND10.78 trillion. It was procured via direct international appointment, offline and in a single-stage, single-envelope process.

The contract structure splits into a fixed-unit-price format for surveys and a lump-sum structure for the feasibility study, FEED, and bidding documents, all to be completed within 30 months.

The consultant is tasked with delivering a technically and economically sound feasibility study to underpin the investment decision, alongside completing the FEED and tender documents for upcoming construction packages.

Findings on technology, investment structure, financing and project viability will also gauge appetite for non-state capital, including domestic and foreign investors via public-private partnerships, provided investment returns and capital recovery metrics stack up.

The consultant must ensure system-wide synchronization across the railway and related infrastructure, deliver highly accurate baseline data, coordinate tightly with stakeholders, and comply with both Vietnamese regulations and international standards.

Given the unprecedented scale and technical complexity of the project for Vietnam, TV-02 must lay a credible technical, technological and organizational foundation for both project execution and the broader development of Vietnam’s high-speed rail network.

The ministry held a roadshow in May to pitch the feasibility study consulting package to the market and gather feedback.

The 1,541-km North-South line will run from Ngoc Hoi Station in Hanoi to Thu Thiem Station in Ho Chi Minh City, crossing 15 provinces and centrally-run cities. The new 1,435mm double-track railway is designed for 350 km/h, with a preliminary total investment estimated at roughly US$67.34 billion. The board is the designated investor for the feasibility study.

Under the approved timeline, the feasibility study’s formulation, appraisal, and approval, along with groundbreaking, will run from Q4 2026 to Q4 2028. Site clearance is carved out into standalone projects managed by People’s Committees of the cities and provinces where the line traverses, with completion targeted for Q4 2028.

Vietnamplus