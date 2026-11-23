The second International Festival of the Vietnamese Rice Industry in Can Tho City highlights Vietnam’s achievements in rice production and its growing global reputation, while promoting sustainable development and innovation in the sector.

On the evening of November 22, in Can Tho City, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the second International Festival of the Vietnamese Rice Industry, themed "Green Vietnamese Rice – Reaching the Global Stage."

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attends the opening ceremony of the second International Festival of the Vietnamese Rice Industry. Photo: VNA

Also in attendance were former President Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee Do Thanh Binh.

The festival, organized by the Can Tho City People's Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, aims to honor achievements in agricultural development and promote the heritage of Vietnamese rice. It also serves to affirm the role and standing of the Mekong Delta particularly and Vietnam generally in the development of the rice industry and the assurance of global food security.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasized that the rice plant and the grain itself have long been intertwined with the nation’s wet-rice civilization, its prosperity, and its unique cultural identity. The Mekong Delta plays a vital role as the country’s "rice bowl," ensuring national food security while making significant contributions to global food security.

Vietnamese rice is increasingly solidifying its position in the international market, with a diverse range of high-quality products including fragrant rice, specialty varieties, and organic rice that meet the rigorous standards of global markets.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man commended the contributions of millions of farmers, cooperatives, scientists, policymakers, and businesses to the development of Vietnam’s rice sector. He highlighted a strategic shift from simply exporting raw agricultural commodities to exporting agricultural technology, sharing Vietnamese expertise and production models globally to increase added value and elevate the country’s international standing.

In response to emerging demands and challenges, Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged Can Tho City to accelerate its green transition and climate change adaptation efforts. He called for the adoption of circular farming practices, digital transformation, advanced science and technology, and artificial intelligence to reduce production costs, conserve resources, protect the environment, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need to strengthen the synergy between the State, farmers, scientists, and businesses, with a particular focus on building and safeguarding the brand of Vietnamese rice. The National Assembly Chairman noted that the festival serves as an opportunity to integrate agricultural development with culture and tourism, promote trade, expand export markets, and foster cooperation across the entire rice value chain. He also welcomed continued collaboration from international partners, encouraging them to share expertise, transfer technology, and invest in the development of the rice sector.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan