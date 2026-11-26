The fifth Conference for Overseas Vietnamese with the participation of the global Vietnamese community’s expertise is expected to support national development and enhance ties between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland.

On November 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference to provide information regarding the 5th Conference for Overseas Vietnamese, themed "The Overseas Vietnamese Community Contributing to Enhancing National Comprehensive Strength."

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press brief. Photo: SGGP

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, this conference holds special significance; it follows the Politburo’s issuance of Resolution 23-NQ/TW on August 2, 2024, concerning affairs related to overseas Vietnamese in the new context, and it also marks the first such conference following the 14th National Party Congress.

The conference focuses on four key objectives, which include concretizing the guidelines and policies of the Party and the State regarding overseas Vietnamese affairs; strengthening the great national unity bloc and deepening the bond between the diaspora and their homeland; connecting the community’s intellect and resources with the nation’s development needs, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, the green economy, investment, and trade; and providing a forum for overseas Vietnamese to express their thoughts and aspirations, propose initiatives, and offer recommendations for refining policies.

According to the tentative agenda, the opening session will take place on the afternoon of December 8, featuring an address by General Secretary and President To Lam. The conference will include three thematic sessions on leveraging the role of overseas Vietnamese in developing the data economy and strategic technology sectors. Moreover, the conference will highlight the role of overseas Vietnamese as cultural ambassadors to showcase Vietnam and its people and expand markets and distribution networks for Vietnamese goods abroad, while fostering connections with domestic localities and enterprises.

The plenary session is scheduled for the afternoon of December 9.

The conference is expected to feature a hybrid format combining in-person and online discussions to ensure that overseas Vietnamese who are unable to travel back to the country can still participate.

At the press brief. Photo: SGGP

During the press conference, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang addressed concerns regarding instances where some overseas Vietnamese encountered difficulties when attempting to leave the country, due to unfulfilled tax obligations.

Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang said consultations with relevant authorities suggest that the main issue involves businesses owned by overseas Vietnamese that stopped operating without their owners completing the formal closure or cessation procedures before leaving the country, leaving their tax registration records unresolved. In a small number of cases, individuals may have had their identities used to register businesses without their knowledge. These cases require coordination with domestic authorities to establish the facts.

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) approaches, a significant increase in the number of overseas Vietnamese returning home is expected. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises them to proactively check their tax status and business registration details through official tax authority channels such as the eTax application before their return. Should any inaccuracies be discovered, individuals are urged to contact the competent authorities promptly to verify and resolve the matter.

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has collaborated with relevant agencies to guide how to look up tax information. This information has been made available via the Ministry’s official portal and websites, the websites of Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad, social media platforms, and various associations of the Vietnamese diaspora.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan