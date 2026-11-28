As of around 8 a.m. on November 28, efforts were underway to clear National Highway 15D, the sole road leading to La Lay International Border Gate in Quang Tri Province, with a view to restoring traffic as soon as possible.

A landslide partially buries National Highway 15D, the road leading to La Lay International Border Gate. (Photo: SGGP)

The Quang Tri Provincial Civil Defense Command reported a landslide involving approximately 1,500 cubic meters of soil and rocks from an uphill slope, partially burying National Highway 15D in A Lay Commune and cutting off traffic.

The Quang Tri Department of Construction directed the road management unit to coordinate with border guards and police forces to erect barriers and prohibit people and vehicles from passing through the landslide site, while urgently mobilizing personnel and machinery to clear the debris.

However, persistent rainfall and continued slope movement have made efforts to clear and repair the roadway difficult.

At the site, a large section of the mountainside had collapsed, sending soil and rocks across the road and completely disrupting traffic. Several large boulders had also crushed the road's guardrails, deforming and bending sections of the barrier.

The landslide occurred along a winding mountain pass shrouded in fog, which significantly reduced visibility at the site.

As of around 8 a.m. on November 28, clearance and recovery efforts were continuing in an effort to reopen the road as soon as possible.

By Van Thang, Minh Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh