Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited hospitals in Hanoi on November 24 to encourage victims of the Nguyen Van Tuyet Street explosion, directing health authorities to prioritize treatment and mobilize all available resources for patient care.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrived at Saint Paul General Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital on the afternoon of November 24 to check on and offer encouragement to victims injured in an explosion on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in Hanoi.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits and offers condolences and support to the family of a victim of the gas explosion. Photo: SGGP

Accompanied by Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Tran Duc Thang, Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Vu Dai Thang, and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, the Prime Minister spoke with patients and their families at both medical facilities. He urged the victims to focus on their treatment and maintain a positive spirit to ensure a swift recovery and return to normal life.

During the visits, the Prime Minister directed the health sector and medical staff to mobilize all available personnel, equipment, and essential supplies to prioritize emergency care and treatment, emphasizing that safeguarding the lives and health of those affected remains the highest priority.

As of 1:00 p.m. on November 24, the gas cylinder explosion on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street had resulted in 6 deaths, while 10 injured individuals remain under intensive care. Specifically, Saint Paul General Hospital admitted 4 patients, Dong Da General Hospital admitted 2, and Hanoi Medical University Hospital admitted 4.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits a victim of the gas explosion at the hospital. Photo: SGGP

According to a report from the Hanoi Department of Health, immediately following the explosion, the health sector promptly dispatched 9 ambulances and 36 medical personnel to the scene. The Hanoi health sector is currently concentrating all resources on treating the patients, maintaining emergency response teams at the site, and coordinating with relevant authorities to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Previously, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc signed Official Dispatch No. 75/CD-TTg on behalf of the Prime Minister regarding the explosion at an eatery on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street.

In the official dispatch, the Prime Minister instructed the leadership of the Ministry of Public Security and the Hanoi People’s Committee to continue overseeing rescue and relief operations while addressing the aftermath of the explosion.

Authorities are tasked with implementing urgent measures to prevent the collapse of damaged structures and safeguard local residents. Additionally, the directive calls on officials to provide both material and emotional support to the victims' families, ensuring the best possible conditions to help them stabilize their lives as quickly as possible.

The Hanoi People’s Committee, working with the Ministry of Public Security, must promptly investigate the cause of the explosion, determine the responsibilities of the organizations and individuals involved, and take strict legal action against any violations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan