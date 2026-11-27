At APEC 2027, Vietnam will propose three cooperation priorities and a range of new initiatives while placing emphasis on promoting its culture, country, people, and development aspirations in the new era.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an international press conference in Hanoi on the morning of November 27 to provide information about the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2027.

A slate of new initiatives

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to information released at the press conference, the theme of APEC 2027 is “Building a New Era Together: Resilience, Innovation, and Shared Prosperity.” To translate this theme into action, Vietnam has proposed three cooperation priorities, including enhancing economic productivity; promoting regional trade and investment; and strengthening resilience and dynamism, with a view to improving people's quality of life.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said the theme and three priorities for APEC 2027 had secured consensus among member economies through a process of consultations.

Regarding initiatives and Vietnam's planned contributions to APEC 2027, Standing Deputy Minister Nguyen Minh Vu said Vietnam would integrate the issues of productivity, resilience, and dynamism into the activities of working groups and cooperation subcommittees, as well as the domestic economic reform processes of individual member economies.

Vietnam will also seek closer engagement with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) to develop an agenda that better reflects business interests. It plans to organize a series of events, including a summit on science, technology, and innovation alongside the APEC CEO Summit, and launch initiatives such as the APEC Challenge, a technology innovation competition for young people.

These activities will also aim to strengthen interaction among member economies, diplomatic missions, international organizations, and domestic and foreign business communities.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding opportunities to promote Vietnam's culture, country, and people and showcase its profile, stature, and development aspirations in the new era, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said promotional efforts would focus on three key areas.

First, culture, arts, and heritage will serve as a central thread connecting events throughout the year. Activities will include cultural weeks, art festivals, street festivals, and people-to-people exchanges, alongside photography exhibitions and food showcases during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Phu Quoc.

Second, Vietnam will step up efforts to promote tourism and the achievements of the seven host provinces and cities through familiarization trips and experiential programs featuring community-based tourism, ecotourism, and green tourism.

Third, Vietnam aims to create a distinctive identity through the APEC 2027 logo and branding system, combining the country's cultural heritage with its strong spirit of international integration.

Ensuring security and coordinated infrastructure development

Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the Vietnam APEC 2027 Information Portal at an international press conference on the morning of November 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding security arrangements for APEC 2027, Major General Nguyen Quoc Toan, Chief of Office of the Ministry of Public Security and Deputy Head of the APEC 2027 Security and Health Subcommittee, said the event was an important political and diplomatic occasion. The APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone, An Giang Province, alone is expected to welcome more than 10,000 delegates and 3,000 journalists.

The Ministry of Public Security will implement the highest level of security protection. Security and public order measures will be carried out rigorously while maintaining an open and welcoming environment. Authorities will also be prepared to respond to non-traditional security threats and emerging forms of warfare, while maintaining close coordination with law enforcement agencies of other countries.

Alongside its security responsibilities, the ministry will link public security efforts with development facilitation, focusing on three key areas, including advising on measures to remove bottlenecks affecting major projects in Phu Quoc; developing Phu Quoc into a model locality for public security, social order, and urban civility; and proposing an initiative for a joint declaration to strengthen digital cognitive resilience in support of a trustworthy digital economy.

Regarding logistical preparations for APEC 2027, Vietnam will ensure adequate infrastructure for events, accommodation facilities, and information technology systems. Vietnamese-branded electric vehicles will be used to transport delegates. A total of 21 construction projects are currently being implemented in a coordinated manner in Phu Quoc. The runway at Phu Quoc International Airport has been completed, while several other key projects are underway.

At the press conference, delegates held a ceremony to officially launch the Vietnam APEC 2027 Information Portal.

More than 200 activities are expected to take place during APEC 2027, including 11 ministerial-level meetings and meetings at equivalent levels covering trade, finance, banking, food security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, small and medium-sized enterprises, women and the economy, education, technology, creative industries, culture, and creativity.

The activities are scheduled to take place in seven provinces and cities: Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, and An Giang. The most important event will be the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, which is expected to take place in Phu Quoc Special Administrative Zone, An Giang Province.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh