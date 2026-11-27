A giant Vietnamese national flag and a display of 34 hot air balloons representing the country's 34 provinces and cities filled the sky above Quang Tri Ancient Citadel on Friday, opening the 2026 Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The ceremony, held on the morning of November 27, featured a flag-raising ceremony and the launch of the balloons as part of the 2026 Quang Tri Culture and Tourism Week, themed “A Spectacular Land of Wonders – The Sacred Land of Fire.”

Two hot air balloons carry a giant 2,025-square-meter Vietnamese national flag above Quang Tri Ancient Citadel.

The highlight was a 2,025-square-meter national flag unfurled alongside 34 hot air balloons flying at an altitude of approximately 50 meters above the historic citadel. The display offered a striking spectacle and evoked a strong sense of national pride.

The giant national flag stands out amid a colorful display of hot air balloons at Quang Tri Ancient Citadel.

Organized by the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in partnership with Chien Thang Saigon Co., the festival is being held for the first time at the ancient citadel and along the banks of the Thach Han River in Quang Tri Ward on November 27. Activities will move to an area south of Hien Luong Bridge in Ben Hai Commune from November 28 to 29.

The 2,025-square-meter national flag flies alongside hot air balloons above Quang Tri Ancient Citadel.

Thirty-four hot air balloons represent Vietnam's 34 provinces and cities.

The event aims to offer residents and domestic and international visitors a range of cultural, tourism, and entertainment experiences.

On the evening of November 27, the hot air balloon display will be accompanied by tens of thousands of floating lanterns on the Thach Han River, creating an illuminated tribute to generations who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and freedom.

The program also includes artistic performances, live music, community exchanges, and cultural and tourism activities.

Residents enjoy a hot air balloon ride.

Large crowds gather to attend the festival and experience hot air balloon rides.

Visitors pose for photos with the hot air balloons.

Residents enjoy a hot air balloon ride.

Visitors experience hot air balloon rides at the festival.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan