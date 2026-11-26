The Van Phong Special Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is expected to pave the way for the development of a new growth center with strong international competitiveness.

The Political Bureau has agreed in principle to establish the Van Phong Special Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, paving the way for the development of a new growth center with strong international competitiveness.

A corner of Van Phong Special Economic Zone in the South-Central province of Khanh Hoa. Photo: SGGP

In its Conclusion No. 128-KL/TW dated November 20, 2026, signed by Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, the Politburo said the decision followed consideration of proposal from the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee and feedback from relevant agencies at a meeting on November 13.

It agreed to allow the zone to apply the most favourable incentives currently available to the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central province of Quang Ngai, along with the highest incentives permitted under the Law on Urban Development.

The Government’s Party Committee was tasked with directing relevant agencies to coordinate with the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee to further review and finalize the proposal, taking into account the Politburo’s guidance and relevant opinions from central agencies.

The proposal must clearly define Van Phong’s strategic position, distinctive advantages and key development drivers within the national development framework, particularly Vietnam’s goals of becoming a strong maritime nation, expanding logistics infrastructure and developing new growth poles.

The Politburo also called for an effective governance model that ensures both flexibility and strict oversight, with stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority accompanied by mechanisms to control power.

The zone’s policies and criteria for attracting strategic investors must be refined to create a competitive growth area that contributes significantly to the marine economy, local and regional socio-economic development, and national growth.

Implementation must be feasible in terms of resources, roadmap and socio-economic efficiency, while ensuring close coordination between economic development, national defence and security, environmental protection, cultural development and people’s livelihoods.

The provincial Party Committee was asked to promote transparent communication about the zone’s objectives, benefits and impacts, particularly matters directly affecting residents’ lives, social welfare and legitimate interests.

VNA